Toronto police ID second suspect accused of drugging man and stealing his belongings

Toronto police have identified the second suspect accused of drugging a man and then stealing his belongings from his downtown residence last month.

Police say they continue to search for 19-year-old Sarah Kehttab, who is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a residence near Front Street West and John Street on May 17.

The victim contacted the suspect via LeoList.com, a classified ads website. Police said two women went to the man’s residence.

“The victim ingested an unknown substance which was given to him by one of the suspects,” police allege.

When he lost consciousness, the suspects allegedly stole his personal belongings and fled.

One suspect, identified as Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora, was arrested and charged on May 28.

In a news release on Tuesday, police released a photo of Kehttab, who is wanted for robbery, possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking and administering a noxious thing/intent to endanger life.

She is described as having black hair with a thin build and tattoos on both shins, as well as a name, “CASSIE,” tattooed under her left chin. She was last seen wearing a beige top and bottom.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).