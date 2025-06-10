Victim identified in deadly Scarborough shooting

Toronto police provide an update on the city’s latest homicide, where a man in his 30s was found shot on a sidewalk following an altercation.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto is the victim of a deadly shooting in southeast Scarborough on Monday night, say police.

Jordan Thompson is Toronto’s 15th homicide victim of the year.

Earlier today, Toronto police said investigators believe this fatal shooting was targeted.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Det. Rodney Benson, of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, said there was an altercation involving the victim and at least one person in the parking lot of a plaza near Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Scarborough shooting Homicide investigators at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Beatrice Vaisman/CP24)

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound on the sidewalk a few metres down the road.

The victim was transported to a local trauma centre, where he was later pronounced deceased, they said.

Benson, who did not identify the victim as police were in the process of notifying next of kin, said the man who died was from the neighbourhood.

Police said in a news release late this afternoon that they’re looking for “multiple suspects.” No further suspect information has been released at this point.

“It’s early in the investigation for us to make any determinations about the sequence of events,” the detective said.

Scarborough shooting Police officers inspect a garbage can at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Beatrice Vaisman/CP24)

And while investigators say the shooting was targeted, Benson said they don’t have evidence that suggests the shooting is linked to the ongoing tow truck turf war.

Last week, police announced arrests in a wave of gun violence related to the tow truck industry, as well as a mass shooting at Scarborough’s Piper Arms pub in March.

“We believe that there were a number of people who were in the area of this plaza at the time of the events that unfolded last night, and we’re asking for anyone who was here to come forward and provide us with whatever information they can,” he said.

Toronto police are asking anyone who may have video or dashcam footage of the area or incident, or anyone who witnessed this latest shooting, to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.