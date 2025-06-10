Woman found asleep at the wheel with open bottle of alcohol on Hwy. 401 off-ramp: police

Crews are on the scene after an alleged impaired driver was found asleep at the wheel in Scarborough on Monday, June 9, 2025. (OPP)

Police say a woman had an open bottle of alcohol in her hand when she was found asleep at the wheel on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

The 27-year-old driver was stopped at a red light on the highway off-ramp at McCowan Road, police say.

Fire crews and paramedics first arrived at the scene and were unsuccessful in waking up the woman. Police later responded and arrested her.

She has been charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg and driving with open liquor.