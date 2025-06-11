Toronto to see short-lived warm-up on Wednesday

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Hot, sunny weather will make a brief appearance in Toronto on Wednesday before cooler temperatures close out the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C on Wednesday, feeling closer to 32 with the humidity. The city will see a mix of sun and cloud and a risk of showers late this afternoon.

“On Wednesday, we get a beach-worthy day with bright and hot weather. Take advantage of the warmup. It will be short-lived,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Thursday will see clouds clearing late in the morning and the daytime high is expected to reach 23 C, feel closer to 25 with humidity.

“Friday will give us some morning sun followed by increasing afternoon clouds, the risk of an evening shower and a high only reaching the upper teens,” Coulter said.

Environment Canada said the daytime high on both Friday and Saturday will only reach 18 C, about six degrees cooler than the average high for this time of year.

“Saturday will be showery and cool. Sunday gives some sun accompanied by a fresh east wind,” Coulter noted.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 22 C on Sunday.