Motorcyclist dead after being pinned under bus during north Etobicoke collision: Toronto police

A motorcyclist has died after being pinned under a bus following a June 10 collision near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist has died after being pinned under a bus during a collision in north Etobicoke, police say.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the Rexdale neighbourhood, near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Police say a motorcycle, a vehicle, and a bus collided and the person operating the motorcycle was pinned underneath the bus.

The motorcyclist was freed and rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but has since succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased, police said in a post on social media.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre.

No one on the bus was injured.

Steeles remains closed westbound at Islington Avenue and Kipling is closed northbound at Islington and Kidron Valley Drive.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information should contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.