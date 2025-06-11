Taste of Little Italy to shut down stretch of College Street this weekend

Crowd walks along College Street during the Taste of Little Italy festival.

A popular summer street festival will shut down a stretch of College Street downtown this weekend.

The annual Taste of Little Italy event will shut down College Street, between Shaw and Bathurst streets, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 a.m. on Monday.

The event, which attracts an estimated 250,000 people each year, will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

“Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation,” Toronto police said in a news release announcing the road closures.

“The TTC will not be operating within these boundaries during the road closure times specified.”

Rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast this weekend but the event will go ahead regardless of weather conditions.