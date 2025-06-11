Toronto police investigating multiple incidents at Scarborough elementary school involving threats

An outside shot of North Agincourt Junior Public School at 60 Moran Rd. in Scarborough. (Google Maps image)

Toronto police say they are investigating three separate incidents at an elementary school in Scarborough involving unspecified threats.

The school in question is North Agincourt Junior Public School at 60 Moran Rd., which is west of Midland Avenue and north of Sheppard Avenue East.

A letter sent home to parents, guardians, and caregivers on May 30 indicated that on the morning of May 29 the school was vandalized with “offensive and threatening graffiti” on the side of one of its portable classrooms. It also said that “similar graffiti” was also identified at the school on May 20.

“In both cases, Toronto police were immediately contacted to investigate,” the letter said.

Days later on June 2, the school sent home a second communication advising the school community that the building was “temporarily evacuated” earlier that day “as a precaution after a letter was delivered to the school office containing an unidentified substance.”

“In accordance with our safety protocols, we immediately contacted emergency services. As directed by Toronto Fire Services, our school was evacuated at approximately 1:15 p.m.,” the letter read.

“Toronto Police and Fire Services arrived promptly and began a thorough investigation. All students and staff remained safe throughout the incident, and the evacuation was conducted calmly and efficiently under staff supervision.”

The school said that roughly an hour later, Toronto Police and Fire Services advised them that they could “safely return” to the building “after it was determined that the substance was harmless and there was no threat to the school.”

The board would not comment further on the incidents.

“This is an upsetting and unacceptable incident. We take great pride in our school as a welcoming, safe, and inclusive place. We are following all TDSB reporting processes and are continuing to investigate this matter internally. We are also assisting police in any way we can,” the letter to parents and guardians read.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that there is an “ongoing investigation involving allegations of ‘mischief’ and ‘threatening’” at the school.

Police added that there is “no threat to public safety in regard to these incidents.”

“The investigations are very active and ongoing,” a media officer wrote in an email.