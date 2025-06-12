Five suspects wanted in multiple distraction thefts in Toronto

Police say five suspects are wanted in multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released photos of five suspects wanted in connection with multiple distraction thefts and frauds throughout the city.

Police said they received reports of five incidents between Oct. 9, 2024, and Feb. 28, 2025.

In each incident, the suspects would approach an elderly victim using an ATM and some of them would allegedly distract the senior while another steals the bank card.

The suspects would go on to use the card and withdraw money, police allege.

Police said they are searching for three men and two women between 30 and 50 years old.

One male suspect stands five-foot-ten to six-foot-two with a medium build, dark-coloured hair, and a full beard. The second male suspect stands five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a medium build, dark-coloured hair, and a beard. The third male suspect stands five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 also with a medium build, dark-coloured hair, and a goatee.

Meanwhile, one female suspect is described as standing between five-foot-two and five-foot-eight with a medium build. The other female suspect stands five-foot-five to five-foot-eight with a heavy build and long brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).