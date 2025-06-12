Man arrested after woman followed off TTC bus and sexually assaulted

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of following a woman off a TTC bus and sexually assaulting her in Toronto’s Fairbank neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Toronto police said they got a call for a sexual assault in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area at 12:30 a.m.

After exiting a TTC bus, a man followed a woman, allegedly grabbed her from behind and then sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim was able to break free and ran away. The suspect allegedly continued following the victim but was stopped by a passerby who intervened.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Opoku, has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment by repeated following and breach of probation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators have released a photo of Opoku as they believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and call 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).