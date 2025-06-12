Ontario’s newest millionaire won $65M in lottery with ‘quick picks’

Watch the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s interview with the latest Lotto Max jackpot winner Mohit Sharma, of Etobicoke.

Ontario’s newest millionaire says he won his $65 million Lotto Max jackpot with quick pick numbers.

Mohit Sharma of Etobicoke, in the Greater Toronto Area, recently collected his prize from the Oct. 15, 2024, lottery draw.

Mohit Sharma of Etobicoke won $65M in Lotto Max draw Mohit Sharma won 65 million in Oct. 15, 2024 Lotto Max draw. (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.) (Morgan Kitchen Photography)

“I don’t pick the numbers, so, knowing that a random number that the lottery computer picked for me the winner — and my name was on that ticket — is just unbelievable,” Sharma said.

“He started buying lottery tickets in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving himself a weekly routine to look forward to during the lockdowns,” the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said in a news release Thursday morning.

“He set a budget for himself and purchased Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 tickets with ENCORE each week.”

The man, who works as a consultant, said he had a couple of tickets stored in a drawer.

When he heard that a winning ticket was sold in his community, he was in the middle of cooking, so he checked his tickets using the OLG app.

“The first ticket I scanned was the winner! I couldn’t believe it and my heart started pounding,” Sharma is quoted as saying in the news release.

“My phone screen lit up as the words ‘Big Winner’ flashed across the screen I thought to myself, ‘I guess that person I heard about on the news was me!’”

Waited patiently to tell his family

To clear his head, he went for a walk before returning home and checking the ticket again.

“Then he began researching how to claim his prize and reading about other big lottery winners,” OLG said.

“Next came the question of how to share the news. Mohit wanted to tell his family immediately, but they were travelling at the time. Not wanting to cause any anxiety or cut their trips short, he decided to wait until they were all back together in person. He patiently waited and continued doing his ‘homework’ about his new windfall.”

When he gathered his family together to reveal the news, he said they were more than shocked.

“It was an emotional moment with lots of trembling hands and elevated heart rates all around,” Sharma said.

New Walmart champagne glasses

Wanting to celebrate his good fortune with champagne, the family agreed their collection of mismatched glasses would not cut it.

“When we decided we needed proper champagne glasses to toast the great news, the only place still open was Walmart,” he said.

“So, we ran over to buy champagne glasses and raised a glass to my good fortune. We finished the bottle together that night.”

Help to manage his money

After doing his research, Sharma has assembled a team of professionals to help guide him on how to use his newfound wealth wisely.

Part of his plan is to take care of his immediate family -- something described as his dream come true -- and give back to his community and charitable causes close to his heart.

“The best part of winning the lottery is that me and my family are financially free,” he said.

“We don’t have to plan or save for holidays or vacations. If I want to travel now, I can. If I want to buy something, I can.”

Riding the rails on global adventures

Some of his travel plans include riding on some of the world’s most iconic trains.

“I have dreamt of travelling on these luxurious and exotic trains. I want to go to Japan to experience one of the world’s fastest trains The Shinkansen. I also want to travel on The Indian Pacific that goes from Sydney to Perth, Australia. The famous Orient Express is another on the top of my list, too,” Sharma said.

“I’m excited to see more of Canada when I hop on The Canadian, from Toronto to Vancouver. In addition, I want to ride The Caledonia Sleeper, which crisscrosses the United Kingdom. This is what will excite me the most!”

As someone who says he likes to read and learn, Sharma said he is also considering returning to school to complete another degree or diploma.

OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at Lakeshore Mini Mart on Lakeshore Boulevard.