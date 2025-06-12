Police investigating after man walks into Toronto hospital with gunshot wounds

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are investigating after a man walked into a Toronto hospital suffering from gunshot wounds early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Jameson Avenue at around 1:38 a.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

A short time later, a man walked into a Toronto hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.