Police search for five suspects after jewelry store robbery, collision in North York

Toronto police are searching for five suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in North York on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they received the call just before 5 p.m. for a robbery at a store on Yonge Street near Steeles Avenue.
Five suspects used a weapon to smash display cases, police said. No injuries were reported at the store.
The suspects then fled in a vehicle and shortly became involved in a collision near Steeles Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue, said police.
The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
No descriptions have been released.
