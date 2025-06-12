Police search for five suspects after jewelry store robbery, collision in North York

Police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle used in a robbery in North York on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Chopper 24)

Toronto police are searching for five suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received the call just before 5 p.m. for a robbery at a store on Yonge Street near Steeles Avenue.

Five suspects used a weapon to smash display cases, police said. No injuries were reported at the store.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle and shortly became involved in a collision near Steeles Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue, said police.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

No descriptions have been released.