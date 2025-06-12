Toronto police seize smuggled high-end clothing worth $200K, 100 bottles of alcohol

Police display the items they seized in a trafficking investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have charged three people accused of smuggling stolen high-end clothing and alcohol.

Police said they launched an investigation into the suspects in January and on Tuesday, executed a search warrant in the area of Dundas Street West and Huron Street, east of Spadina Avenue.

The search resulted in police seizing $250,000 in Canadian currency, $200,000 worth of high-end clothing and about 100 bottles of alcohol.

Police have arrested 38-year-old Kei Lao, 63-year-old Sao Fong and 59-year-old Yue Jun Li, all from Toronto.

They are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).