E-scooter rider dead after losing control on Bloor viaduct: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police say a man in his 50s is dead after he lost control of the e-scooter he was riding on the Bloor viaduct Thursday night.

Officers were called to the overpass near Bloor Street and Broadview Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a report of a personal injury collision, police said.

The man, who was travelling east, lost control of the scooter and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and police are asking anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam video of the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900.