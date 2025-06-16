Hot, humid weather in the forecast for Toronto this week

While the official arrival of summer is still days away, Toronto is getting a head start on the hot and humid weather as sweltering temperatures kick off the work week.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C on Monday, feeling closer to 29 when factoring in the humidity.

Tuesday will bring even warmer weather with a high of 27 C, feeling like 34.

A high of 25 C is expected in Toronto on Wednesday with showers possible throughout the day.

Thursday and Friday will see a slightly cooler daytime high of 23 C on each day respectively and rain is possible on Thursday.

Another warm-up is in the forecast next weekend. Saturday will see a high of 26 C and the mercury will rise to 30 C on Sunday, according to the national weather agency.