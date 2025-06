A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an industrial accident in North York this morning following reports of a person who was trapped.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Fenmar Drive, near Finch Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

No one was transported from the scene to hospital, paramedics told CP24.