Toronto police investigating stabbing in St. James Town

One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in St. James Town on Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

One man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood, paramedics say.

It happened on Wellesley Street, near Parliament Street, at around 3:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a male in his 40s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have described the suspect as a male, who is six-feet tall, between 35 and 40 years old, and has a heavy build with short, black hair. Police said the suspect had tattoos on his left forearm and was wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants.