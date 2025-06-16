Worker dies following industrial accident in North York, police say

Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this image. (Tom Podolec)

A worker has died following an industrial accident in North York on Monday morning, police say.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Weston Road and Fenmar Drive, near Finch Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 a.m. following reports of a person who was trapped.

Police tell CP24 that early reports “indicate a concrete slab fell on a worker at the site.”

The Ministry of Labour confirmed it has assigned an inspector to investigate the incident.

“As the investigatoin is ongoing, no further details can be shared at this time,” the ministry’s statement reads.