2 arrested, 1 at-large in connection with robbery and extortion investigation in downtown Toronto

Bottom right, Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal, and Saleem Abdulla, 20, of Mississauga, bottom left, have been charged in connection with a robbery and extortion investigation in downtown Toronto. A third suspect, top, remains outstanding. (TPS photos)

A man and a woman have been arrested, while a third person remains at-large in connection with a robbery and extortion investigation in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say on June 11 , at about 4:30 p.m., they responded to a call for an assault in progress in the Entertainment District, near Adelaide Stret West and Peter Street.

They say the victim contacted a woman who used the names “Nina”, “Nina Lopez” and “Sabrina”on Snapchat, and attended her residence.

There, the woman was allegedly assaulted, robbed, and extorted of a quantity of cash by two men.

She fled the scene and called authorities.

On Monday, Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal, and Saleem Abdulla, 20, of Mississauga, were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with violence, robbery with an offensive weapon, extortion, and publish/possess obscene matter for distribution. The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused were both scheduled to appear before a judge at a Toronto bail court at 10 a.m. that day.

The second man remains outstanding.

He is described by police as being in his early 20’s with black hair, a black goatee, and a thin build, and last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweater with a zipper, black pants, and black shoes.

Toronto police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with further information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.