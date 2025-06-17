‘A chance to survive’: Toronto ice hockey league fears for future due to loss of arena

Inside her office, Weston Minor Hockey League President Lesley Bannard sits surrounded by trophies—a sign of the organization’s history.

These days Bannard isn’t wondering whose name will appear on each one next season. She is fearful that Weston Lions Arena and her organization will not see next season.

“All we’re asking for is a chance—a chance to survive,” she says.

According to Coun. Frances Nunziata, the City of Toronto has entered into a leasing agreement with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to turn Weston Lions Arena into the next MLSE LaunchPad.

A similar space on Jarvis Street downtown offers free access to multiple sports like basketball and soccer to many in the community.

“It means that there won’t be any ice left at Weston Lions Arena. They’re going to take it and make it a multi-sport facility,” says Bannard.

Back in April, city council passed a motion to engage with MLSE on using the arena located near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West as a site for a possible LaunchPad. Nunziata called it a monumental and transformational opportunity.

When asked about the ice surface, the councillor provided a statement that said, “Regarding ice for the Weston Minor Hockey League, I have committed to work with city parks staff to identify ice space for the 2025 season ahead.”

Nunziata noted that the free programming provided by MLSE is something that she wishes was available when raising her own family in the area.

‘I want to play one more season here’

Weston Lions Arena has a rich history. Built in 1949, the structure has a vintage wooden ceiling. The sand under the ice is said to have been donated by former Leafs owner and man who built Maple Leaf Gardens, Conn Smythe.

It has been featured in numerous television commercials and was used in the movie “Score: a hockey musical.”

Seven-year-old Hunter Williams just finished his first year with the Weston Minor Hockey League. He needed help to make it happen and the organization gave him an assist.

“Being a single parent, it was hard to kind of see if we can juggle the cost of it,” his mother, Brandy Williams, said. ”I got in contact with Lesley and she was great, and she found me funding.”

When asked about the arena, Hunter says, “It’s sad to say, because it’s been here for a long time, and I want to play one more season here.”

The arena is also famous for their French fries. “The French fries are really good,” said Hunter.

Weston Lions Arena donates all profits from their French fries to the local food bank. In 2024, that was $25,000.

Diana Stapleton from the Weston emergency food bank says, “Losing a major donor is very scary, especially now when food bank use is at its highest ever.”

For Bannard, the arena is part of her family history. Having played here as a child, she came back to coach as an adult. Bannard was even married inside the arena at centre ice.

Bannard says that an MLSE Launchpad could be great for the community.

“I see the bigger picture,” she says, adding, “I see what MLSE is bringing here and ultimately it’s going to be amazing for this community. There’s a lot of people in this community who deserve to have something like that here.”

What she doesn’t understand is why the ice surface would have to be sacrificed. She says, “As somebody who has an 18-month-old daughter at home who I can get on the ice for this season, she’s never going to skate here. And that makes me really sad.”