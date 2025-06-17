E-scooter rider seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 30s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding his e-scooter in downtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call at 3:41 p.m. about the collision that occurred near Richmond Street East and Yonge Street, south of Queen Street West.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported the e-scooter rider to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately known.