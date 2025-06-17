Gardiner Expressway, DVP partially closed downtown due to police investigation

A section of the Gardiner Expressway is closed downtown due to a police investigation.

The Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway are partially closed in Toronto’s downtown core due to an investigation involving the province’s police watchdog.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Jarvis Street and the southbound Don Valley Parkway is shut down at Richmond Street, preventing vehicles from accessing the westbound lanes of the Gardiner and Lake Shore Boulevard.

According to police, officers investigating an armed carjacking at the Shops at Don Mills at around 11 p.m. Monday located the stolen vehicle near the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway.

The suspects, police allege, fled from the vehicle on foot.

Police say one of the suspects was injured after fleeing the scene and the other suspects were not apprehended.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

11:08 p.m.

- Police investigating armed carjacking

- Stolen vehicle was located by officers

- Suspects fled the vehicle DVP/Gardiner

- SIU Investigating

ROAD CLOSURE: S/B DVP at Eastern Av to W/B Gardiner E/B Gardiner at Jarvis#GO1255332

^lb pic.twitter.com/JroGKAL8sn — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2025

Further details about the incident were not provided by police, who say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the incident.

The SIU is called in to investigate any time police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Jarvis Street shortly before midnight and located one person with serious injuries at the scene. They were transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics told CP24.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen.

