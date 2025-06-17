Ontario premier slams new Netflix doc on late brother Rob Ford

Mayor Rob Ford pauses while participating in a mayoral debate in Toronto on Tuesday, July 15, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Premier Doug Ford is slamming a new Netflix documentary that examines the scandals surrounding his late brother, calling the film “disgusting.”

“It just absolutely infuriates me, to be honest with you,” he said when asked about the film at an unrelated news conference in Toronto on Tuesday morning.

“They are disgusting people. Poor Rob’s been dead for nine years and they just want to keep going after him.”

The film, titled ‘Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem,’ is part of an anthology series by UK filmmaker Shianne Brown. It was released Tuesday on the streaming platform and features interviews from those who knew Ford as well as local journalists who covered stories from city hall during the late mayor’s tenure.

Ford, who served as Toronto’s mayor from 2010 to 2014, made international headlines in 2013 when he was caught on video smoking crack cocaine. He died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 46.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Brown said her goal was to “tap into the human being that is Rob Ford.”

“There is a side of this story where you just go full force into the scandal, but that didn’t feel like it did the story justice or it did Rob Ford and his many supporters and his friends and family justice,” she said.

The premier told reporters Tuesday that he has no intention of watching the film.

“It’s just disgusting. Leave the guy alone. Let him rest in peace,” he said. “They want the truth, talk to the real people that absolutely loved him.”

Brown told The Canadian Press that Doug Ford “kindly declined” to participate in the film.

-With files from The Canadian Press