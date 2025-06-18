Child taken to hospital after falling from second-storey window in North York

Police are at 1 Biggin Court where a child fell from a window on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A child has been taken to the hospital after falling from a second-storey window in North York, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Biggin Court and Victoria Park Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at 8 p.m.

Toronto police say the child was awake and breathing when crews arrived.

The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.

It is unknown how old the child is as well as the circumstances that led up to the fall.