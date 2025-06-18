Hot and humid weather will make it feel like 37 in Toronto today

Toronto may get its first true taste of summer this week as a heat wave grips the GTA and parts of southern Ontario.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C on Wednesday, feeling closer to 37 when factoring in the humidity. The city could see showers and a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Thursday will bring a chance of rain and a cooler daytime high of 24 C and Friday will be warm and bright with a high of 26 C.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 28 C on Saturday and the mercury is expected to rise to 31 C on Sunday.

The hot and humid weather will continue into next week, with expected daytime highs of 32 C and 30 C on Monday and Tuesday respectively. CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said the temperature could feel closer to 40 early next week with the humidity.

“The first full work week of summer will feel very much in line with what’s expected and maybe even desired for the high heat of the new season,” Coulter said.