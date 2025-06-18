Man wanted after allegedly breaking into 3 Toronto homes and stealing mail, jewelry

The suspect wanted in multiple break and enters in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into several homes and stealing mail and jewelry.

The first incident occurred on April 30 at a home in the area of Bathurst Street and Shallmar Boulevard, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said the man stole mail and fled.

On June 10, police believe the same man exited a white Land Rover Evoque near Academy Road and Gary Drive, broke into another residence and took a quantity of jewelry.

Three days later, the same suspect broke into a third home in the York Mills Road and Fenside Drive area.

Police said the homeowner returned shortly, prompting the suspect to flee without taking anything.

On Wednesday, police released images of the suspect described as between 47 and 52 years old, five-foot-11 to six feet tall with a medium build and grey hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black-framed glasses and gloves and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).