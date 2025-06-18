Milton teen missing for more than a week

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old boy from Milton.

Prajin Anbanandhan was last seen around 9 p.m. on June 8 in the area of Gifford Crescent and Philbrook Drive.

“Prajin is vulnerable and police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in a media release.

The next day, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Anbanandhan was seen on security video riding a blue and black bicycle, similar to one he owned.

Prajin Anbanandhan missing Security image captured Prajin in the area of Guelph Line and Derry Road. (Source: Halton Police)

That video was taken on Guelph Line, south of Side Road 2, heading towards Burlington.

Prajin Anbanandhan missing A similar bicycle to one owned by Prajin. (Source: Halton Police)

Anbanandhan also has ties to the City of Guelph.

He’s described as having brown skin, a thin build and is approximately 5’4” tall with black hair. Anbanandhan was wearing black cargo pants and a black jacket.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or contact Halton Police at 905-825-4777. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.