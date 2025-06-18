Milton teen missing for more than a week

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old boy from Milton.
Prajin Anbanandhan was last seen around 9 p.m. on June 8 in the area of Gifford Crescent and Philbrook Drive.
“Prajin is vulnerable and police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in a media release.
The next day, at approximately 1:12 a.m., Anbanandhan was seen on security video riding a blue and black bicycle, similar to one he owned.
That video was taken on Guelph Line, south of Side Road 2, heading towards Burlington.
Anbanandhan also has ties to the City of Guelph.
He’s described as having brown skin, a thin build and is approximately 5’4” tall with black hair. Anbanandhan was wearing black cargo pants and a black jacket.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or contact Halton Police at 905-825-4777. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.