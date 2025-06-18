Part of Line 2 shut down for emergency repairs

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

There is currently no subway service on a section of Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) as the TTC carries out emergency repairs.

Subway service has been suspended both ways between St. George and Broadview stations. According to the TTC, the closure is to facilitate emergency radio repairs.

Shuttle buses are running to replace regular subway service.

It’s not clear how long the closure will last.

The TTC is advising that riders can also use GO Transit at Kennedy, Main Street, Dundas West and Union stations.