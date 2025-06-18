Stabbing in Toronto’s east end leaves 1 man dead

One man is dead following a stabbing in Toronto's east end. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

A stabbing in Toronto’s east end has left one man dead, Toronto police confirm.

The deadly stabbing occurred near Danforth and Hillingdon avenues, near Coxwell Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital for treatment but later died, police confirmed to CP24.

Police provided a limited suspect description, describing the perpetrator as a male who stands about five-feet, five inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants, police added.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…