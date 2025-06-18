Toronto police charge carjacking suspect who fell off elevated portion of Gardiner during ‘high-risk takedown’

Video footage captured on Tuesday morning shows the aftermath of the police pursuit on the Gardiner Expressway. (Sebastian Wick/ Submitted)

Toronto police have charged a 21-year-old man in connection with a carjacking that ended in the suspect falling 17 metres from the elevated portion of the Gardiner Expressway during a “high-risk” takedown Monday night.

It began in the area of Finch Avenue East and Yonge Street, where police received a carjacking call just after 9:30 p.m.

As a driver exited their parked vehicle, police said three men in a stolen BMW X5 stopped nearby.

Two suspects got out and demanded the driver’s keys, police said. A struggle ensued and, in the end, the suspects fled without taking the victim’s vehicle.

More than an hour later, just after 11 p.m., officers got another carjacking call near Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

This time, four suspects in a stolen BMW X5 pulled up beside a Rolls Royce in a mall parking lot, police said.

Three suspects exited the SUV and allegedly brandished a handgun as they demanded the keys for the Rolls Royce.

Police said the three suspects were able to steal the Rolls Royce, driving away in tandem with the BMW.

Several units responded, including York Regional Police’s Air Support Unit, and the suspects were tracked travelling east on the Gardiner Expressway.

Officers executed a “high-risk takedown” and were able to apprehend the driver of the stolen BMW, police said, adding that officers also recovered stolen property inside the vehicle.

Before the BMW driver was arrested, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)—which is investigating police’s response during the incident—said he ran away from police and fell off the Gardiner and onto Lake Shore Boulevard below.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said during a news conference on Tuesday that there is “no early indication” the officers had any physical contact with the man during the interaction.

“The SIU really is looking at the circumstances that led to that (injury),” Denette said. Three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Meanwhile, police said the other suspects in the Rolls Royce smashed through the barricade and fled. Officers later recovered the vehicle, but did not find the suspects.

In a news release on Wednesday, the suspect in custody was identified as 21-year-old Javed Husnain.

He has been charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent, robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft of a motor vehicle involving violence, dangerous operation of conveyance, flight while pursued by peace officer, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of device for the purpose of committing theft and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police have not released descriptions of the three outstanding suspects.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Codi Wilson