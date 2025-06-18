Toronto police identify 36-year-old man fatally stabbed in east end

A large police presence can be seen in the Danforth area after a man in his 20s was stabbed and later died in hospital. Janice Golding has the details.

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed in the city’s east end on Tuesday night as the search for a suspect continues.

The incident occurred near Danforth and Hillingdon avenues, just east of Coxwell Avenue, at around 11 p.m.

stabbing, Danforth, Coxwell, One man is dead following a stabbing in Toronto's east end. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

Police said there was an altercation between two men behind a plaza and when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital but died shortly after.

Police identified the victim as Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane of Toronto. He is the city’s 16th homicide victim of the year.

Police continue to search for the male suspect, who they say was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater and black face covering.

An image of the wanted man has been released.

Stabbing suspect Police are searching for the individual in the photo in connection with a fatal stabbing in the east end on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Anyone with further information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).