Inert artillery shell located in Swansea removed for safe disposal: Toronto police

Emergency crews respond in the area of Deforest Road and Windermere Avenue after an artillery shell was located on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police’s explosive disposal unit (EDU) has removed an inert artillery shell from a residential area in Swansea.

Emergency crews received a call at 2:44 p.m. for an “ordnance” located in the area of Deforest Road and Windermere Avenue, south of Bloor Street West.

Members of the EDU responded and later removed the artillery shell for safe disposal.

Explosives disposal unit Toronto police's explosives disposal unit attend the area of Deforest Road and Windermere Avenue where an artillery shell was found on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Police said no injuries were reported.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside as the EDU investigated the package.

There were also road closures, but all have been reopened.