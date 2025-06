A suspect reportedly seen with a gun in Kensington Market crashed a vehicle into a police cruiser, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

A suspect who was reportedly seen with a gun in Kensington Market crashed into a police cruiser in the area early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Augusta Avenue and Denison Square at around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle but later collided with a police cruiser in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and some road closures are in place in the area.