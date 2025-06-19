The TDSB just passed a budget aimed at slashing its $34.4M deficit. Here is how it might impact your child’s school

TDSB Chair Neethan Shan says the province has underfunded public education and speaks about the financial challenges they are facing.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees passed the board’s latest budget Wednesday, but were forced to include a number of measures to tighten belts in the wake of provincial scrutiny.

The $3.7 billion budget will balance the board’s books by eliminating a $34.4 million deficit over the next two years.

“I am pleased that we have increased funding to valuable programs such as special education and music instruction, while maintaining TDSB pools for another year,” TDSB Chair Neethan Shan said in a statement.

“Sadly, Ministry underfunding will mean we will be put in this difficult position again next year. It is my sincere hope that we can work with the Ministry to address the growing funding gaps so that we can maintain critical programming in a fiscally responsible way.”

Underpinning the situation is a ministry investigation into the board’s finances and a dispute between the board and the province over whether the TDSB – the largest school board in the country – is underfunded by the province, especially when it comes to special education.

Education Minister Paul Calandra’s office said the ministry has given the TDSB “multiple opportunities” to address its financial situation.

“The province is asking the board to find savings of less than two per cent, and instead of looking for administrative savings, they have threatened to cut services for students,” a statement from Calandra’s office reads.

“The TDSB’s historic mismanagement required our government to take immediate action, which is why we have announced a financial investigation to ensure board resources are going to support students.”

Here’s what the TDSB is doing in order to balance the books this year

The board says it is putting a pause on issuing new Chromebooks for students in the 2025-26 schoolyear and will instead recirculate devices returned by graduating Grade 12 students.

An “Attendance Support Program” is expected to reduce costs related to sick-leave

Central departments will reduce spending by $9.5 million in operating expenses that the board says have “limited impact” on services.

Fees will be hiked for general interest and other continuing education programming.

The board considered closing school pools it doesn’t lease out, but held off on the move due to public pressure. While the board found money to keep aquatic programs going for another year, those services could be in jeopardy again at budget time next year unless other savings are found.

The budget will now go to the Ministry of Education for final approval by the end of June.