Toronto police have arrested a man following what they say was a hate-motivated assault downtown earlier this year.

In a release, police say the assault happened on April 5 in the area of Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street, not far from Sankofa Square.

They allege that the male victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation before the suspect assaulted the victim “while uttering racial slurs.”

Aaron Gaucher, 36, of Toronto was arrested on June 19 and charged with assault.