Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since Wednesday in Etobicoke has been found safe.

Police confirmed to CP24 Friday morning that the boy has been found “safe and sound” and is being reunited with his family.

Officers had a command post set up this week as part of the search.