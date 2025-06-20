No train service into Toronto along Stouffville GO line this weekend: Metrolinx

A woman walks along a platform beside a GO train at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Anyone hoping to travel into downtown Toronto from the Stouffville area this weekend will have to make some adjustments.

Metrolinx says there will be no GO Train service along the Stouffville Line starting Friday night after the end of service and lasting until Monday morning at the start of service.

The transit agency says the service is being suspended to “accommodate critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network.”

In place of the train, Metrolinx says GO buses will stop at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations, before running express to the Union Station bus terminal.

There will also be no GO Transit service at the Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy stations this weekend. Metrolinx says anyone needing those stops is “encouraged to use the TTC.”