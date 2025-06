Police are on Queen Street West where one person was stabbed on a streetcar on Friday, June 20, 2025. (CP24)

Toronto police say one person has been stabbed on a TTC streetcar downtown.

Officers got a call just before 4 p.m. for a stabbing near Queen Street West and Peter Street, east of Spadina Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the female suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.