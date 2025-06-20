Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy  in Etobicoke

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a boy missing since Wednesday, last seen in Etobicoke.

Toronto police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who’s been missing since Wednesday in Etobicoke.

The boy, Robert, was last seen around 2 p.m. on June 18 in the The Westway and Kipling Avenue area.

Police have set up a command post at Wincott Drive, south of Dixon Road, as they search for him.

Robert is described as standing five feet tall and weighing around 120 pounds, with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2300, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.