Popular Toronto Island café gutted by fire last year marks grand reopening

The Island Cafe is seen in this photo from August 2024. (Island Cafe/Facebook)

A popular Toronto Island café destroyed in a fire last March will mark its grand reopening on Friday.

“We’re very excited to celebrate that we’re back and fully re-open again this year with an expanded cafe, kitchen, and licensed bar,” Zorah Freeman-McIntyre, the owner of The Island Café, said in a news release.

The fire broke out on March 17, 2024 at the Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse on Withrow Street, a building which also housed the café.

While no injuries were reported, the café was completely gutted in the blaze.

At the time of the fire, Former Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said additional support crews were needed from the mainland to extinguish the flames. He called the blaze a “devastating loss for everyone.”

“We want to share our heartfelt thanks with all our friends in the community who’ve supported us over the last year,” Freeman-McIntyre said in Friday’s news release.

“That includes Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, who were always there for us when we needed support to get back open as fast as possible.”

The new space will feature seating for 100 and to mark the reopening, the café is hosting weekend festivities to celebrate, including live music and beer samplings by Great Lake Brewery.