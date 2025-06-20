Suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing has a history of violence, targeted victim because he was ‘alone’: police

Toronto Police give an update on the search for 24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in the east end.

Police say a 35-year-old man killed in a stabbing in Toronto’s east end earlier this week was targeted because he was “alone and isolated” as they continue to search for the suspect believed to have a history of violence.

The stabbing occurred behind a plaza near Hillingdon and Danforth avenues, east of Coxwell Avenue, around 11 p.m.

Police said two men were involved in an “interaction,” and one ended up getting stabbed.

“The victim was sitting down and had no chance to defend himself or flee,” Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman told reporters at a news conference on Friday.

He said officers found the victim, Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane, lying on Danforth Avenue with multiple stab wounds.

Ashkan POURNASIR-ROUDBANE Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane is the city's 16th homicide victim of 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

“I believe he was targeted because he was alone. He was in an isolated area and there was no witnesses when this happened,” Marsman said.

Marsman said Oliveira is known to use public transit through the Greater Toronto Area, including in Durham, York and Peel regions and has been wearing a mask to disguise his identity.

Anthony Steven Oliveira, 24 Anthony Steven Oliveira, 24, is wanted for first-degree murder. (Toronto Police Service)

“I believe that this person does have a history of violence and we want to take him into custody as soon as possible to prevent any further incidents from occurring,” he said.

Suspect also wanted in Oshawa

Durham police are also looking for Oliveira in connection with an attempted stabbing that occurred in Oshawa on June 1.

According to Durham Regional Police, two people were walking in the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive when a man walking in the opposite direction approached them.

As they passed each other, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of the individuals.

He fled before officers arrived. Police said no physical injuries were reported.

Oliveira is wanted for assault with a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Marsman said Toronto police have been in contact with Durham police and are sharing intelligence information as they look for Oliveira.