Collision on Gardiner Expressway leaves motorcyclist in his 20s dead

Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a pickup truck on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

Emergency services got a call for a collision in the eastbound express lanes, west of Islington Avenue, just before 7:45 p.m.

Acting Insp. Todd Jocko said several motorcycles were travelling east on the highway when, for unknown reasons, one struck the rear of a pickup truck.

“The motorcyclist was unfortunately separated from their motorcycle and sustained serious injuries,” Jocko said.

Police and paramedics arrived, and despite their best efforts, the rider, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jocko said the driver of the pickup remained at the scene.

It’s too early in the investigation to determine the factors that contributed to the collision, the inspector said.

Police closed the eastbound express lanes of the highway for several hours as they investigated the collision.