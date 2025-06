Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on the Gardiner Expressway on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a truck on the Gardiner Expressway Friday night.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 7:45 p.m. for the crash in the eastbound express lanes near Islington Avenue.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto paramedics say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed the eastbound express lanes for the investigation.