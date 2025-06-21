Police search for suspect accused of choking and sexually assaulting person at Bathurst Station

Anthony Nguyen, 32, is wanted for choking, sexual assault and assault. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a 32-year-old man accused of choking and sexually assaulting an individual at Bathurst subway station Saturday morning.

Police got a call just after 9:30 a.m. for an unknown trouble at the Line 2 TTC station.

They said one person was exiting the station when an unknown man approached.

The man allegedly choked, sexually assaulted and assaulted the person.

Police said that when another individual tried to intervene, they, too, got assaulted.

The suspect shortly fled on foot. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, investigators released a photo of the suspect, who has been identified as Anthony Nguyen of Toronto.

He is wanted for choking, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Nguyen is described as being five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap, and black and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.