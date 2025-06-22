Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Regent Park

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Regent Park on Saturday, June 21, 2025. (CP24)

One man has been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing at an apartment building in Regent Park Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call at 7:19 p.m. about a person stabbed inside a building in the area of Sackville Street and Dundas Street East, east of Parliament Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect was arrested and later transported to hospital. Paramedics said the suspect suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not known.