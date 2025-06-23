Man wanted for extortion, other charges after demanding money for escort services: police

Toronto police are searching for Daly David, 40, who is wanted for several counts of theft, assault, and uttering threats.

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with multiple instances of alleged extortion, assault, and uttering threats over the course of May and June.

In a release on Monday, police say at around 9:30 p.m. on May 8, officers responded to a call in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road area.

Police allege that the suspect and victim met on a “social media hook up app.” They say the suspect then went to the victim’s home, revealed he was an escort and demanded money.

When the victim refused, police allege the suspect forced them to an ATM to withdraw cash, but when the victim didn’t have enough money, the suspect threatened to assault them and cause property damage.

Police then allege that on June 18, at around 11 p.m., the suspect committed a similar crime.

They say the suspect met with a second victim in the Yonge Street and Blythwood Road area after contacting them on a social media hook up app, revealed that he is an escort and demanded money. When the victim could not pay, the suspect threatened to damage their property, assaulted and choked the victim, and then fled with some of the victim’s belongings.

On a third occasion, on June 20 at around 5 a.m., police allege another victim met up with the suspect in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area after first connecting on a social media hook up app.

Police say the suspect once again revealed he was an escort before demanding money. When the victim refused to pay, the suspect allegedly threatened to damage the victim’s property before leaving with stolen items.

Toronto police say they’re now searching for Daly David, 40. He is wanted for assault, choking, three counts of extortion, fraud, two counts of theft, three counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and six counts of uttering threats of property damage.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.