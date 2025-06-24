2 suspects shot at officers in Rexdale, Toronto police say

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects who shot at police in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood late Monday night.

Police said officers were called to the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove and Albion roads, shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

When they arrived on scene, police said they encountered two male suspects who they say shot at officers before fleeing the area on foot.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided by investigators.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.