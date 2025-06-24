3 charged after 2 Toronto residents defrauded of nearly $300K in renovation scam

Police say these three men have been charged in connection with a fraud investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Three people have been charged in connection with a renovation scam that resulted in two Toronto residents losing nearly $300,000.

Toronto police said the suspects, between March 8, 2024 and March 27, 2025, operated businesses in the Greater Toronto Area named Kabe Home Improvements, Sen Financial, Space Inc., Entire Smart Home Inc., and Eastwood Construction.

Police said they offered their home renovation services to two residents and then coached them on how to get a mortgage on their homes to pay for the work.

Investigators believe the suspects collected bank drafts from the victims without intending to complete the renovations.

The two residents were defrauded of a combined $296,000 in the alleged scam.

Police have since arrested three suspects: 30-year-old Blake Eastwood, of Vaughan, and 30-year-old Blair Eastwood and 35-year-old Jude Eastwood, both of Brampton. Police said they do not have information about the relationship between the suspects.

Blair and Jude are facing two counts each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000. Meanwhile, Blake has been charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police have released photos of the three accused as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.