‘High-risk violent offender’ believed to be in Toronto after removing ankle bracelet: police

Neal Bowie is seen in these two pictures released by York Regional Police.

York Regional Police are asking for the public’s help finding a “high-risk violent” offender who they say removed his ankle bracelet.

Police say 42-year-old Noel Bowie from King Township was last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Charles Street West in Toronto at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition to his court-ordered GPS monitoring device being taken off, Bowie failed to return to his court-ordered address, police say.

They have released photos of Bowie, who is described as being five-foot-nine, weighing 146 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Blue Jays sweater, black Blue Jays pants, and brown slippers.

Police urge anyone who locates Bowie not to approach him but instead call 911 or 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6689.