One person shot in the hand in East York: police

Toronto police say one person has been injured in a shooting in East York.
Officers got a call just after 2:20 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Cosburn and Greenwood avenues.
When they arrived, police said a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand was located.
There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.
Police say the suspect or suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle, and no other information about them has been released.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 24, 2025
Cosburn Ave & Greenwood Ave @TPS55DIV
2:22 pm
-police responded to a call for the sound of gunshots
-officers arrived and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the hand
-suspect(s) fled in a dark-coloured vehicle
-ongoing investigation#GO1315645
^sm