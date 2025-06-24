One person shot in the hand in East York: police

Police are on the scene at Dieppe Park Sports Complex following a shooting on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police say one person has been injured in a shooting in East York.

Officers got a call just after 2:20 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Cosburn and Greenwood avenues.

East York shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting in East York on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

When they arrived, police said a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand was located.

There is no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle, and no other information about them has been released.